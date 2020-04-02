Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms five new COVID-19 cases

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has reported five additional cases of COVID-19 in the district.

The TBDHU now has nine confirmed cases in its catchment area, which include the three previously reported cases in Thunder Bay and one previously reported case in Nipigon.

According to TBDHU, the investigation of the five new reports from yesterday are currently in progress. TBDHU said staff gather a wide range of information to assess the possibility of spread of the virus to others, and will follow up directly with individuals who may have been exposed.

"As we see increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay area, it is very important that we all are taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the virus in the community," said Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health.

"This includes staying home and leaving only for essential trips, staying home when sick, frequent hand washing, maintaining a two-metre distance from other people and other measures," DeMille said.

Officials at the TBDHU said in a news release that they are expecting the number of COVID-19 cases to increase in the region.