Active COVID-19 case count in Thunder Bay district hits highest point in a month

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay district has climbed above 50 for the first time since the start of May.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 17 new cases on Monday, which also includes numbers from Sunday.

The latest positive test results bring the active case count to 54.

Eight of the new cases are located within First Nations communities, five are in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area and four are in district communities.

The Geraldton District Hospital announced 14 new cases had been reported within the Greenstone area, bringing its local total to 38 active cases.

On May 1, there were 54 active cases in the Thunder Bay district. Throughout the month, that number had continually dropped and reached a low of 17 on May 26, before rising within the last week. There hadn't been a day with a double-digit increase in new cases between April 29 and May 28, when 18 cases were announced.

The month of May had a total of 139 cases announced.

Thirteen additional variant of concern cases have been identified, bringing the area total to 109.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre reported having nine patients admitted who had tested positive for COVID-19, with four of them in the intensive care unit. Six patients from Manitoba hospitals have been transferred to Thunder Bay. The Thunder Bay hospital's occupancy was 78 per cent on Monday.