7 more variant of concern cases ID'd in Thunder Bay district

Four new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Thunder Bay district in northwestern Ontario, along with seven variant of concern cases.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest test results on Friday.

Three of the new cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding area, while the other is located in a First Nations community.

One case is related to travel outside of the region, another is a close contact of an existing case, one had no known exposure to the virus and the source of exposure for the other has yet to be determined.

The active case count has dropped slightly to 34.

The variant of concern cases are the first to be announced since Monday, bringing the total detected in the region to 68.

Northwestern Health Unit

The Northwestern Health Unit announced seven new cases on Friday, with four in the Dryden area and three in the Sioux Lookout region.

There are 50 active cases in the health unit's catchment area, with 34 of those in the Sioux Lookout health hub region.