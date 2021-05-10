7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district

Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay district, while the total number of variant of concern cases continues to rise.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest test results on Monday, which also include numbers from Sunday.

Four additional variant of concern cases were identified, bringing the local total to 61.

For the new cases, four are located in district communities and three are in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Six are close contacts of existing cases and one is related to travel outside of the region.

The active case count sits at 40.