48 new COVID-19 cases announced in Thunder Bay District

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19.

The latest positive test results were announced on Friday morning, which amounts to a combined two-day total of more than 100 cases for the first time.

There have been 109 cases announced over the past two days, following the record single-day increase on Thursday, and 231 announced through the first five days of March.





The number of active cases dropped slightly to 389, with 56 previous cases now considered resolved.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre reported 37 patients admitted to hospital who had tested positive for COVID-19, with 12 of them in the intensive care unit.

In a news release, hospital officials said the dedicated COVID-19 unit has been expanded to a capacity of 32 beds, with the additional eight beds located in an isolated area of the 3B ward.

The hospital reported an overall patient occupancy of 83 per cent.