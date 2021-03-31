Number of active COVID-19 cases increases in Thunder Bay district with 32 new cases confirmed

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay district has increased for the first time in two weeks.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 32 new cases, along with another death related to the virus, on Wednesday.

The active case count is 216, after that number had dipped below 200 the previous day.

There have been 52 deaths of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district.

The Marathon Family Health Team and North of Superior Healthcare Group announced one of those deaths was a patient in the chronic care unit at the Wilson Memorial General Hospital in Marathon. The health care centre is under an outbreak declaration. This COVID-related death is the second at the facility.

For the new cases, 29 are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, four are in district communities and one is in a First Nation. Fourteen are household contacts of existing cases, while 13 are other close contacts. Four had no known exposure to the virus and the source of exposure for the remaining three has yet to be determined.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 22 patients admitted who tested positive for COVID-19, with seven of them in the intensive care unit.

The health unit announced it will start providing information on its COVID-19 dashboard about variant of concern cases. As of Wednesday, there have been four cases identified as a variant of concern.

Northwestern Health Unit

The Northwestern Health Unit announced five new cases on Wednesday, with three in the Dryden health hub and one in each of the Kenora and Sioux Lookout health hubs.

There are 39 active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit service area, with 17 in the Sioux Lookout health hub, 11 in the Dryden health hub and 11 in the Kenora health hub.

Hospital outbreak

On Tuesday, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre announced that a COVID-19 outbreak had been declared in its 2B medical unit.

Hospital officials said provincial criteria for declaring an outbreak in a public hospital is when there are two or more confirmed cases within a 14-day period when the infection could have reasonably been acquired within the hospital setting.

An assessment of the situation is underway, along with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, that includes contact tracing and enhanced testing, hospital officials added.

Admissions to the unit are paused and essential care partners will not be allowed to visit the unit.