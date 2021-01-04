Active COVID-19 case count in Thunder Bay District reaches new high

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay District has climbed to its highest level recorded yet during the pandemic.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which brings the number of active cases to 389.

For the new cases, 25 are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area and one was in a First Nation. Ten were close contacts of existing cases while six had no known exposure to the virus. The source of exposure for the remaining 10 cases has yet to be determined.

The first three days of March have had 122 cases announced.

The health unit also reported one new death related to COVID-19, which is the 31st in the Thunder Bay District.

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit reported seven new cases, with five in its Kenora region, one in the Dryden region and one in its Sioux Lookout region.

There are 39 active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit's catchment area, with 23 in the Kenora region, 15 in the Sioux Lookout region and one in the Dryden and Red Lake region.