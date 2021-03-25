One more COVID-19 death announced in Thunder Bay District

One more death related to COVID-19 has been reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirmed the death on Thursday.

Forty-six people in the Thunder Bay District who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, with 16 of those announced during the first 25 days of March.

The health unit also announced 33 new cases of the virus, which is the seventh consecutive day with an increase below 40.

For the new cases, 28 are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Two are in district communities and three are in First Nations communities.

Eleven are household contacts of existing cases and another eight are other close contacts.

Ten had no known exposure to the virus, while a determination has yet to be made for the remaining four.

The health unit's COVID-19 dashboard shows 28 patients hospitalized, with five of them in the intensive care unit.