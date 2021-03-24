5 COVID-19 deaths announced in Thunder Bay District

Five more deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirmed the deaths on Wednesday, which is the most announced in the region on a single day.

Forty-five people in the Thunder Bay District who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, with 15 of those announced during the first 24 days of March.

The health unit also announced 25 new cases of the virus, which is the sixth consecutive day with an increase below 40.

The number of active cases dropped below 300 for the first time in March, with 286.

For the new cases, 21 are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area and the other four are in district communities. Six are household contacts of existing cases and another six are other close contacts. Ten had no known exposure to the virus, while a determination has yet to be made for the remaining three.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 30 patients admitted who had tested positive for COVID-19, with seven of them in the intensive care unit.