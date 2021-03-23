Thunder Bay District adds 29 new COVID-19 cases as active case count continues to drop

Twenty-nine new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Thunder Bay District, but the number of active cases continues to drop.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Tuesday, which brings the region's active case count to 305.

The number of active cases is at its lowest total since Feb. 24, with six straight days of that number declining since it reached 424.

It's the fifth straight day with fewer than 40 cases, after there had been 15 days with at least that amount through the first 18 days of the month.

Twenty-seven of the new cases are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, with the other two in district communities. Ten are household contacts of existing cases and another 10 are considered other close contacts. Four had no known exposure to the virus, and the source of exposure for the remaining five has yet to be determined.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre reported 35 patients admitted who had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, with nine of them in the intensive care unit.