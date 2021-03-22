Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports single-digit increase in COVID-19 cases for first time in weeks

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting its lowest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in nearly six weeks.

Nine new cases were reported on Monday, marking the first time since Feb. 9 that a single-digit rise was announced.

One person has died from COVID-19, bringing the district's death toll to 40.

The Thunder Bay District has 325 known active cases, which is the lowest that number has been since late February.





For the new cases, all nine are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Three are household contacts of existing cases and two are other close contacts. One is at the Walford retirement home outbreak in Thunder Bay, while the categorization for three remains pending.

Monday is the fifth straight day with a declining number in new cases being reported.

There have been 1,020 cases announced during the first 22 days of March.