40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay District

Forty new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health announced the latest positive tests on Tuesday, which amounts to a two-day total of 96, which is the highest two-day total recorded to date.

The number of active cases dropped slightly to 374, with the health unit reporting 42 cases now considered to be resolved.

All but one of the new cases are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, with the remaining case in a First Nations community.

Over half — 24 — are close contacts of existing cases, while one is related to travel outside of northwestern Ontario and another had no known exposure to the virus. The source of exposure for the remaining 14 has yet to be determined.

The health unit is reporting a decrease of three hospitalized patients across the district.

There have been 1,708 total cases reported in the Thunder Bay District during the pandemic.