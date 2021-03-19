38 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay District

Thirty-eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Friday, which brings the region's active case count to 399.

It's the first time since March 6 where the Thunder Bay District has had less than 400 active cases and only the fourth day in the month with a single-day increase of new cases below 40.

Thirty-one of the new cases are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, while five are in district communities and two are in First Nations. Sixteen are household contacts of existing cases and 10 are other close contacts. One has been reported at the Walford retirement home outbreak in Thunder Bay, while seven had no known exposure to the virus. The determination for the source of exposure for four cases remains pending.

There have been 959 cases of COVID-19 announced during the first 19 days of March, which accounts for 37 per cent of the total cases in the Thunder Bay District throughout the entire pandemic.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has 40 patients admitted who have tested positive for COVID-19, with 13 of them in the intensive care unit.

The health unit has ended COVID-19 outbreak declarations at the Schoolhouse Playcare Centre location at École Elsie Macgill Public School, the Nanabijou Childcare Centre and Saint Joseph Catholic School in Geraldton.