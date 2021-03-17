Thunder Bay district records 68 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

A 39th person in the Thunder Bay District has died from COVID-19.

The latest death from the virus was included in a Wednesday update from the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, which also announced 68 new COVID-19 cases.

The death is the ninth reported in the region during the first 17 days of March.

For the new cases, 61 are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, while six are in district communities and one is in a First Nation. Eighteen are household contacts of existing cases, and 26 are other close contacts. Eleven had no known exposure to the virus, while one case is associated with the outbreak at the Walford retirement home in Thunder Bay. A determination on the source of exposure for 12 cases is pending.

There are 424 active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district, which is an increase of 21 from the previous day.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre is reporting 41 patients admitted who have tested positive for COVID-19, with nine of them in the intensive care unit.

Northwestern Health Unit

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Two of the new cases are in the Kenora health hub area, two are in the Sioux Lookout health hub and the other two are in the Dryden health hub.

The health unit has 61 active cases in its catchment area. The majority — 39 — are in the Kenora health hub, with 17 in the Sioux Lookout health hub. There are three active cases in the Dryden health hub and one each in the Fort Frances and Atikokan health hubs.