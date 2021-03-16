35 new COVID-19 cases added to Thunder Bay District total; six more in NWHU area

The Thunder Bay District has its lowest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases in over a week.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 35 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which is the lowest number since there were 30 cases reported on March 8.

It's only the third time through the first 16 days of March with a single-day case increase below 40.

There are 403 known active cases, which is the lowest number since March 6.





All but two of the new cases are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, with the others in district communities. Fourteen are household contacts of previously announced cases, while nine are other close contacts and three had no known exposure to the virus. There are 2 cases at the Walford retirement home in Thunder Bay. Seven cases have yet to have a determined source of exposure.

The Marathon Family Health Team and North of Superior Healthcare Group confirmed that one of the new cases is related to the chronic care unit outbreak at the Wilson Memorial General Hospital in Marathon. Marathon has five active cases and two people hospitalized, the organizations reported.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 45 patients admitted who have tested positive for COVID-19, with nine of them in the intensive care unit.

On Monday, the health unit had declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Ka-Na-Chi-Hih Specialized Solvent Abuse Treatment Centre in Thunder Bay, where six individuals associated with the facility have tested positive, and it was determined there was spread within the centre.

Northwestern Health Unit

The Northwestern Health Unit reported six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with four in its Kenora health hub area and the other two in its Sioux Lookout health hub.

The health unit has 76 active cases in its catchment area, with 46 of those in the Kenora health hub area, 23 in the Sioux Lookout health hub, four in the Fort Frances health hub, two in the Atikokan health hub and 1 in the Dryden health hub.