51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay District

Fifty-one new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District, along with another death related to the virus.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Monday, along with the 38th death in the district.

The past seven days have had 396 cases of COVID-19 announced, including a two-day total of 83 from the weekend. There have been 778 cases announced during the first 15 days of March, which is the highest total from any month during the pandemic.

There are 446 known active cases in the Thunder Bay District.

For the new cases, 49 are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area with one in a district community and one in a First Nation. Fourteen are considered household contacts of existing cases, 10 are other close contacts, nine are at the Walford retirement home in Thunder Bay and five had no known exposure to the virus. The source of exposure for the remaining 13 cases remains pending.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 44 patients admitted who had tested positive for COVID-19, with 11 of them in the intensive care unit.

The number of cases announced in the first 74 days of 2021 is over three times the number reported in 2020.

Northwestern Health Unit

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit reported one new COVID-19 case in its Kenora area.

There are 75 active cases in the health unit's catchment area, with 43 in the Kenora area, 22 in the Sioux Lookout region, seven in the Rainy River District and three in the Dryden and Red Lake region.

The area was moved into the Red-Control level of the province's colour-coded pandemic response framework, beginning on Monday.