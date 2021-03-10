Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Forty-six new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Thunder Bay District, along with two more deaths.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest test results on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases announced through the first nine days of March to 516.

The two deaths related to COVID-19 bring the total in the Thunder Bay District to 37.

For the new cases, 40 are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Four are in First Nations, while two are in district communities. Eighteen are close contacts of existing cases and nine had no known exposure to the virus. Four are related to an outbreak at The Walford retirement home in Thunder Bay. The source of exposure for 15 has yet to be determined.

The number of active cases dropped to 414, with 88 previously announced cases now considered resolved.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 46 patients admitted who have tested positive for COVID-19, with 14 of them in the intensive care unit. The hospital's overall patient occupancy is 79 per cent.