56 new COVID-19 cases announced in Thunder Bay District as region enters lockdown

As the Thunder Bay District enters the Grey-Lockdown phase of the province's pandemic response framework, the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 56 new cases on Monday, tied for the second-highest figure recorded during the pandemic.

All of the latest positive test results are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, with 31 close contacts of existing cases while 13 had no known exposure to the virus. The source of exposure for the remaining 12 has yet to be determined.

The active case count is now 376, which is the most in the Thunder Bay District at one time.

The province announced late last week it was activating an "emergency brake" to try to contain COVID-19 spread, with the new measures taking effect on Monday. The tighter restrictions include not allowing indoor or outdoor dining, as well as the closure of gyms and other indoor recreational facilities and personal services like salons.

Schools began operating virtually on Monday, after Thunder Bay District medical officer of health Dr. Janet DeMille had recommended local school boards pause in-person learning for a two-week period.

On Monday, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board announced a case had been associated with St. Bernard School. That came after cases were associated with St. Martin School, St. Patrick High School and Sherbrooke Public School over the weekend.

The month of February had 641 cases, with a single-day high of 60 on Feb. 26.