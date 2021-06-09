2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay district on Wednesday

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay district.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive test results on Wednesday, one day after there had only been a single new case.

One of the new cases is located within a district community, while the other is in a First Nations community. It's the second consecutive day without a case reported in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.

One is a close contact of an existing case and the other remains under public health investigation.

The active case count has dropped to 56, with six previously announced cases now considered resolved.

Health unit holding rural vaccination clinic

The health unit announced it will be holding a vaccination clinic on June 17 at the Norwest Arena for residents of Oliver Paipoonge, Neebing, O'Connor, Conmee and Gilles, as well as unincorporated areas outside of Thunder Bay.

Residents will be required to show proof of address at the clinic, which is a partnership between the health unit and rural municipalities.

"Bringing vaccine near your home is an important step to ensuring all community members throughout the [Thunder Bay District Health Unit] area can access vaccines," medical officer of health Dr. Janet DeMille said in a written statement.

Appointments can be booked on the health unit's rural clinic booking page, while a limited number of walk-in spots will also be available.

The clinic will provide first doses to anyone over the age of 12, as well as second doses to those who received their first shot on or before April 18, as well as individuals over the age of 70 who had their first dose at least 28 days prior.