10 new COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay District Health Unit area

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported 10 new COVID-19 cases.

The cases include numbers from both Sunday and Monday, with the active count dropping to 67 after 24 previously announced cases have now been considered to be resolved.

Six of the new cases are located within First Nations communities, three are in the Thunder Bay area and one is in a district community.

Seven are close contacts of existing cases, two had no known exposure to the virus and one remains under public health investigation.

Six additional variant of concern cases have been detected, bringing the total reported in the Thunder Bay district to 163.

No new cases in Northwestern Health Unit area

For the third straight day, zero new cases were reported by the Northwestern Health Unit.

There are only three active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit area, with two in the Sioux Lookout region and one in the Kenora region.