0 new COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay district on Wednesday

For the second day in a row, zero new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Thunder Bay district.

The active case count, currently at six, remains unchanged on Wednesday from the previous day.

There were 106 cases announced during the month of June, which is the district's lowest monthly total since October.

The Northwestern Health Unit reported one new case, located in its Rainy River district region, on Wednesday.

There are eight active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit's catchment area, with seven of those in the Rainy River district region and one in the Kenora region.