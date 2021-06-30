Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

0 new COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay district on Wednesday

There were 106 cases announced during the month of June, which is the district’s lowest monthly total since October. 

Northwestern Health Unit reports 1 new case in Rainy River district region

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported zero new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while the Northwestern Health Unit announced one in its Rainy River district region. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

For the second day in a row, zero new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Thunder Bay district.

The active case count, currently at six, remains unchanged on Wednesday from the previous day.

The Northwestern Health Unit reported one new case, located in its Rainy River district region, on Wednesday.

There are eight active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit's catchment area, with seven of those in the Rainy River district region and one in the Kenora region.

now