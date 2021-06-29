Active COVID-19 case count in Thunder Bay district drops to 6

The active COVID-19 case count in the Thunder Bay district continues to drop.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported zero new cases on Tuesday, with the total number of active cases now at six.

The active case count is at its lowest level since early November.

There have been six cases announced during the last seven days.

One additional variant of concern case has been identified.

As of June 26, 83 per ent of the health unit's population over the age of 18 has received at least a first dose, while nearly 40 per cent has had their second shot.