2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay district over the last 3 days

The Thunder Bay district has averaged less than one new COVID-19 case per day over the last three days.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive test results on Monday, which also includes updates from Saturday and Sunday.

The active case count is down to nine, with three previously announced cases now considered resolved.

Both of the new cases are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. One is related to travel outside of northwestern Ontario, while the other had no known exposure to the virus.

There have been six cases announced in the previous seven days.

1 new case in Northwestern Health Unit area

The Northwestern Health Unit announced one new case, which is located in the Rainy River district region, on Monday.

There are seven active cases in the health unit's catchment area, with six of those in the Rainy River district region.