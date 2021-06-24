In less than four months, the Thunder Bay district went from having 470 active COVID-19 cases to a number in single digits.

The active case count reached its peak on March 7, when there were 111 cases reported.

On Wednesday, there were only nine active cases after two consecutive days with zero new ones. The next day, three new cases were reported, bringing the active case count to 10.

"So to be at nine or to be heading towards zero and even talking about that is very significant, a different place right now," Dr. Janet DeMille, district medical officer of health, said Thursday before the latest positive test results were announced.

"I think overall though this is a good situation. Even if we don't get to zero, I think we're well prepared to manage any new cases that might appear and any spread and continue to contain the virus."

DeMille said many factors contributed to the lowering of the case counts, including people following public health measures, vaccinations and the involvement of several agencies, organizations, municipalities and First Nations.

"I think we deserve recognition. I think what we did here was really incredible," she said.

"It's not just that we went from that 470 active cases at one point to nine, as of [Wednesday]. It's also that we dropped so quickly. We got it under control really quickly and it dropped. It was a really comprehensive approach."

Vaccination rollout gaining momentum

As of June 19, more than 106,000 people living in the Thunder Bay district had received at a first dose, which amounts to 75 per cent of the adult population. Just over 26 per cent of the population over age 18 has had their second shot.

"We could definitely see over a little bit last week and this week that we're very much switched to second doses," DeMille said.

"We're seeing a lot of second-dose appointments, so we see that number going up. I think that's really good, and people are coming forward both here in Thunder Bay and district communities to get that vaccine. I think our numbers are going to show that next week."

Delivery delays of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine scheduled for this week led to many Ontario health units, including in Thunder Bay, to instead provide Moderna doses at their clinics.

DeMille said while some people have had a preference to which vaccine they received, the majority were accepting.

"These are very similar, they're almost the same vaccine. They just have different names and different companies producing them," DeMille said. "The idea of mixing of vaccine products is not uncommon with our regular vaccine products that we get."

Starting earlier this week, the health unit has been asking people to sign up for a backup wait list to be on standby if there are extra vaccines at the end of the day.

"We're getting a lot of supply and can see a lot of people through our clinic," DeMille said.

"There's always the issue that somebody has taken an earlier appointment somewhere else and perhaps has not cancelled their appointment we have at the clinic. We really want to make sure we're getting through the vaccine, because of the expanded eligibility there's a lot of people that can come forward."