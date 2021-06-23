Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 0 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in a row
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced on Wednesday that there are zero new cases, dropping the active case count to nine.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay District is now in single digits.
It's the first time in 2021 that the number of active cases has dropped to that level.
There have only been four cases reported in the last seven days.
Wednesday is the second straight day where no new cases were announced.