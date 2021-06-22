0 new COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay district on Tuesday
There have been nine cases announced within the last seven days, which is the fewest in a one-week span since the beginning of November.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay district continues to drop.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported zero new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The active case count is 12, with two previously announced cases now considered resolved.
There have been nine cases announced within the last seven days, which is the fewest in a one-week span since the beginning of November.
Two additional variant-of-concern cases have been identified.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?