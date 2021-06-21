Active COVID-19 case count in Thunder Bay district drops to lowest level in 8 months

The active case count in the Thunder Bay district is now at its lowest level since November.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit in northwestern Ontario announced two new cases on Monday, bringing its active total to 14.

The two cases represent numbers from both Sunday and Monday.

One of the new cases is within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, while the other is in a district community. Both are close contacts of existing cases.

There have been 35 cases announced within the last 14 days.

Four additional variant-of-concern cases have been announced, bringing the total in the district to 182.

Starting Monday morning, anyone who had a first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines could book appointments for their second shot.

The appointments are only able to be booked through the health unit's website, not the provincial system.