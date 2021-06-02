4 new COVID-19 cases announced by Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay district.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive test results on Wednesday, which lowers the active case count slightly to 52.

Two of the new cases are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area and the other two are in First Nations communities. Two are close contacts of existing cases, one had no known exposure to the virus and the other has yet to be determined.

There have been seven cases reported over the past two days, after there had been 44 over the previous four days.

Thirteen additional variant of concern cases have been identified, bringing the Thunder Bay district total to 122.

The Northwestern Health Unit reported no new cases for the third consecutive day. There are 10 active cases within that region.