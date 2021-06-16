Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 5 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Five new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive test results on Wednesday.

Three are located within First Nations communities, along with one in a district community and another in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.

Four are close contacts of existing cases, while the source of exposure for the other has yet to be determined.

The active case count has increased slightly to 35, with three previously announced cases now considered resolved.

There have been 41 cases reported over the last 10 days.

No additional deaths or variant of concern cases were announced.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre said 12 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized on Wednesday, with five of them in the intensive care unit.