3 new COVID-19 cases announced in Thunder Bay district on Tuesday

Three new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Thunder Bay district.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive test results on Tuesday.

Two of the cases are located within First Nations communities and one is in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Two are close contacts of existing cases and one had no known exposure to the virus.

The active case count remains at 33, as three previously announced cases are now considered resolved.

No additional deaths or variant of concern cases were announced.

3 new cases in Rainy River district

The Northwestern Health Unit announced three new cases on Tuesday, with all located within the Rainy River District.

Starting earlier this week, the health unit returned to providing regional breakdowns for four areas, rather than its eight health hubs.

There are seven active cases within the health unit's catchment area. Three are in the Kenora region, three are in the Rainy River district and one is in the Dryden and Red Lake region.