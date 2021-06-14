6 new COVID-19 cases added to Thunder Bay district total

Six new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Thunder Bay district.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the two-day total of its latest positive test results on Monday, which also includes numbers from Sunday.

Five of the new cases are located within First Nations communities, with the other in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. All six are close contacts of existing cases.

The active case count dropped to 33, with 12 previously announced cases now considered resolved.

There have been 23 cases reported in the Thunder Bay district within the last seven days.

Six additional variant of concern cases have been identified.