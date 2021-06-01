Over 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots given in Thunder Bay District Health Unit area

More than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people living in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit area.

The health unit issued their weekly vaccination update on Tuesday, which includes their most recent one-week period ending on Sunday.

Overall, just over 104,000 total doses have been provided, with 87,563 people having received at least their first shot.

In the most recent week, the health unit administered 8,445 doses, which is a drop from the nearly 11,000 the previous week.

The health unit has eclipsed the 80 per cent threshold for each of its age categories over 60 years old having received at least their first dose. The 50-59 group is just over 70 per cent, the 40-49 group is at 53 per cent and both the 30-39 and 18-29 categories are around 45 per cent.

Nearly 54 per cent of the health unit area's total population has received a first dose, with just over 10 per cent having been fully vaccinated.

New case numbers slow

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, which is the fewest in the past six days.

Two of those new cases are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area while the other is in a First Nations community. One is a close contact of an existing case, and the source of exposure for the remaining two has yet to be determined.

The active case count is 54, which remains unchanged from Monday.

For the second straight day, the Northwestern Health Unit reported no new cases. The number of active cases in that region is 10.