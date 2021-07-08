High vaccination rates, low case numbers improving COVID-19 situation in Thunder Bay, DeMille says

The medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay district says there remains a strong uptake for second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, but there will be ongoing efforts to promote first doses.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported zero new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, continuing a weeks-long period of minimal COVID-19 activity with an active case count of three.

In the last 21 days, there have been 14 cases announced in the Thunder Bay district. The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre does not have any COVID-19 positive patients admitted to the hospital, as of Thursday.

"I think our COVID situation is much better," Dr. Janet DeMille said.

"When you see that immunization number go up and up every week, this community and this area is being protected because people are coming forward and our [case] numbers are really low."

DeMille said the vaccination rollout is going well, with Ontario Ministry of Health data showing that 84 per cent of the adult population in the region has received at least one dose.

DeMille said many people who already had their first shot are keen for their second, but acknowledged there has been a slowdown for the remaining cohort who have yet to roll up their sleeves.

"It's following a pattern that I had always anticipated, that we would have a rush of individuals seeking their first dose and it would take us a while to get through that, then at some point it would slow down as most people got their first dose," she said.

"We still continue to encourage people to get their first doses. We're reaching out in a number of different ways, and we see that first doses are still being done, and that's both through the various clinics, primary care and the pharmacies."

Different settings to vaccinate people

The health unit announced earlier this week that it would start providing vaccines in a drive-through style at its clinic on the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition grounds in an effort to improve accessibility for those with mobility and sensory challenges.

"We'll always be working on making sure that the vaccine is accessible to people to get that first dose. There's likely different reasons why people haven't come forward, but we do see them coming forward every day still to get those doses," DeMille said.

"Everybody has their individual motivations, but we are going to be moving forward with more of a first dose strategy and really looking at what might be some of the barriers, what might be some of the issues, and doing more targeted, focused work."

DeMille said smaller settings, like recent neighbourhood and rural clinics, might seem more comfortable for some people than going to one of the mass immunization sites.

There were about 11,000 doses administered across the district last week, which DeMille called a slower week, but said the region is on track to reach around 14,000, in addition to doses delivered at pharmacies.

DeMille said she is also looking forward to more vaccines being administered by primary care providers, where people who might be hesitant can discuss the issue in a more familiar setting.

"That one-on-one interaction with their primary care provider they've been with, that's a really good way of getting some individuals immunized," she said.