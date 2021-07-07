1 new COVID-19 case in Thunder Bay district on Wednesday
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit in northwestern Ontario announced the latest positive test result on Wednesday, bringing the active case count to four.
The new case is within a First Nations community and had no known exposure to the virus.
Five cases have been announced in the first seven days of July.
As of July 3, 84 per cent of the population over age 18 in the district have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Ontario Ministry of Health data, in the health unit's most recent weekly update.
Just over 48 per cent of the adult population has had both shots.
