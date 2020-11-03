'A pretty impressive story': Thunder Bay's success in controlling COVID-19 lauded by Toronto expert

An Ontario infectious disease specialist points to Thunder Bay as a success story for managing and controlling a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Thunder Bay district had one of the highest case rates in the province in early March, with an active case count of 470 at one point, but by June had lowered that number to single digits.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who's based at the Toronto General Hospital and is a member of the province's COVID-19 modelling consensus table, said it's been a remarkable turnaround.

"Obviously things are going very, very well there, and it's no accident," he said. "It's skilled public health, skilled and smart vaccination strategies, and meaningful community outreach to get this under control."

On Tuesday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported two new cases. Both are in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, one had no known exposure to the virus and the other remains under public health investigation.

The active case count remains at three, with two previously announced cases now considered resolved.

The upswing in cases accelerated in January, when COVID-19 outbreaks were declared in two Thunder Bay correctional facilities. Within a matter of weeks, the surge of cases spread to the city's marginalized, homeless and precariously housed populations, prompting the city to make a specific state of emergency declaration seeking provincial and federal government assistance.

The rise in cases continued with spread into the broader community, including several schools declaring outbreaks. Thunder Bay schools were closed to in-person learning at the start of March in an effort to slow the spread.

"There was some very solid public health leadership and very strategic vaccine programs targeting those areas that were disproportionately impacted in Thunder Bay and the surrounding region," Bogoch said.

"It's a pretty impressive story, just doing everything possible to lower barriers to vaccination, especially in those who were disproportionately impacted. It worked, it really worked. Just a combination of public health measures plus a smart, strategic vaccination strategy."

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says the ability to manage and control a COVID-19 outbreak in the Thunder Bay area is an 'impressive' story. (Submitted by Isaac Bogoch)

Bogoch, who is also a member of the province's vaccine distribution task force, said the decision to bring vaccines into the shelter system and the underhoused population, especially at a time when the vaccine rollout wasn't as robust as it is now, made a significant difference.

"Basically, it's the equivalent of pointing the fire hose on where the fire is burning hottest," he said.

Bogoch said the situation in Thunder Bay was a microcosm of other areas of the province, specifically Peel region, where vaccine allocations were later increased to hot spot areas.

9:58 Dr. Isaac Bogoch: Covid Near Zero "From worst to first." That's how one Toronto-based infectious disease expert describes Thunder Bay's journey from COVID hotspot to single digit cases. Find out what he's noticed about our district's success. 9:58

He said Thunder Bay and the surrounding area are well positioned for the summer, but now is the time to prepare for the fall months when school will return and there will be increased indoor activity.

"I think for July, it's a great, great time," he said. "You've got vaccines that are rolling out quickly, you have very, very low rates of community transmission. You've got a health care system that's largely decompressed. If you take a snapshot right now, you're in a very good place.

"But, like anything else, you can't get complacent and you can't get overconfident with a virus like this. We have to think about what the months ahead are going to look like."