3 active COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay district after single new case on Monday

One new COVID-19 case has been reported in the Thunder Bay district over the last three days.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive test on Monday, which also covers a period spanning Saturday and Sunday.

The new case is located within a First Nations community and is a close contact of an existing case.

The active case count remains unchanged from the previous update on July 2, with three.

There have been two cases announced in the past seven days.

Walk-in spots at vaccination clinics

The health unit said its mass vaccination clinic on the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition grounds will have walk-in availability, beginning on Monday.

Anyone over the age of 12 will be able to receive their first or second doses of the vaccine without having a pre-booked appointment.

Those with booked appointments will continue to be seen at their scheduled time, the health unit added.

The health unit said both the Coliseum and Heritage buildings on the CLE grounds will be used for walk-ins, though it cautioned that people who choose to walk-in should expect to wait in line.

The number of walk-in appointments per day depends on vaccine supply and the number of pre-booked appointments.