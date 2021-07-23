1st new COVID-19 case reported in Thunder Bay district in 2 weeks
One new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Thunder Bay district, the first since July 7.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced one positive test on Friday.
It's the only case now active in the district.
The new case is within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. The source of the exposure hasn't been determined.
