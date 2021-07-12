No new COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay district on weekend

No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay, Ont., district on the weekend, the health unit said Monday.

Monday's announcement by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit also includes data from Saturday and Sunday, as it no longer provides COVID-19 case updates on weekends.

It has been five days since a new case was confirmed in the district.

One new case was confirmed July 7, but none since then.

There are currently two confirmed, active cases in the region.