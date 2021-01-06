20th Southbridge Roseview resident dies from COVID-19

A 20th resident of a Thunder Bay long-term care home has died from COVID-19.

A Wednesday morning update posted on the website of the Southbridge Roseview lists the latest resident death. All but two of the 22 total COVID-19 related deaths in the Thunder Bay District have been residents at the home.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced six new cases on Wednesday, all in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Four are close contacts of existing cases while two had travelled outside of northwestern Ontario.

The health unit reported 17 previously announced cases as being resolved, lowering the active case count to 48. The Wednesday case announcement is the eighth consecutive day with a single-digit increase in new cases.





The health unit's COVID-19 dashboard shows 4 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with one in the intensive care unit.

The health unit also warned that some passengers on two Air Canada Jazz flights from Toronto to Thunder Bay are at a low risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Jan. 1, 2021 : AC7932 rows 13-19

: AC7932 rows 13-19 Jan. 2, 2021: AC392 rows rows 14-20

Passengers on the flights seated in those rows are asked to carefully monitor themselves for symptoms, and to immediately isolate if any develop and contact an assessment centre for testing.