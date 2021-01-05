Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay District

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Tuesday, which includes two more patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The new cases are all located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Four are close contacts of existing cases, one had travelled outside of northwestern Ontario and two had no known exposure to the virus. The other two cases remain under public health investigation.

The health unit's website shows four patients in hospital with COVID-19, with one of those in the intensive-care unit.

The Tuesday update also includes 12 resolved cases.

There are 60 known active cases across the Thunder Bay District.