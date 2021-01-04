Six new positive COVID-19 tests in Thunder Bay District

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported the latest positive tests on Monday, which brings the active case count to 63.





All six of the new cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.

One is associated with the outbreak at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home. An update on the home's website shows 10 residents and four staff members who are considered active cases. Nineteen residents of the facility have died from COVID-19, which account for all but two of the deaths in the Thunder Bay District.

Four others are close contacts of existing cases, while one remains under public health investigation.

One person is hospitalized in the intensive-care unit with COVID-19.