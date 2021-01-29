29 cases of COVID-19 reported in Thunder Bay District

Twenty-nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Friday, which brings the total over the last two days to 61.

The health unit said 19 of the cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, with seven in First Nations communities and three in district communities.

Four of the cases are at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, while eight are close contacts of existing cases and five had no known exposure to the virus. There are 12 cases where the source of exposure remains under public health investigation.

There have been four straight days with a double digit increase in cases, with a total of 84 over that span.

The Thunder Bay District has 186 known active cases.

The month of January has had 368 cases announced through 29 days.

The health unit also expanded an outbreak declaration at the Hogarth Riverview Manor long-term care home in Thunder Bay to include the Birch and Spruce Grove resident area. A partial outbreak had been declared on Thursday, affecting the sixth floor Tulip and Rose areas. In both cases, one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.