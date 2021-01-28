32 COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay District; most at correctional facility outbreaks

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases, with 23 of them at correctional facilities.

The latest positive tests were announced on Thursday, which include 21 cases at the Thunder Bay District Jail and two at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre.

For the eight cases not located at the correctional facilities, five had no known exposure to the virus, one was a close contact of existing cases and the source of exposure for three remains undetermined.

Thunder Bay District Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janet DeMille said the health unit is working with corrections and the Ministry of the Solicitor General to try to manage the outbreaks.

"They're obviously very complex outbreaks to manage. Where they are complicates them and the impacted population," DeMille said, adding she expects them to be difficult to control.

"It's always strengthening, as much as possible, those infection prevention and control practices, cohorting people, keeping the positive people separate from the people who are negative. We're just doing repeated testing, even if people have no symptoms just to pick it up and manage it."

Twenty-eight of the new cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, while the other four are in First Nations communities.

In the last 10 days, there have been 197 cases, with the majority of those at the two Thunder Bay correctional facilities. Five of those days have had at least 20 new cases reported.

"Right now, there's a really optimistic trend across the province of the numbers declining. We, unfortunately, are one of the few health units where our numbers are actually going up, for known reasons," DeMille said.

There are 170 known active cases across the Thunder Bay District.