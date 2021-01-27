Thunder Bay District Health Unit announces 12 new COVID-19 cases

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Wednesday, which includes 2 cases at the Thunder Bay District Jail and one at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre.

All 12 of the cases announced are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. For the cases not at the Thunder Bay correctional facilities, seven are close contacts of existing cases and two had no known exposure to the virus.

There are 146 known active cases in the Thunder Bay District.

Since Jan. 19, there have been 165 cases reported.

The Thunder Bay District has had a total of 891 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.