5 more COVID-19 cases reported at Thunder Bay correctional facilities

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District, which includes positive tests at two Thunder Bay correctional facilities.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Tuesday, with four cases at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre and one at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

All 11 cases are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. For those not at the correctional facilities, four were close contacts of existing cases, one had no known exposure to the virus, and the source of exposure for the remaining case has yet to be determined.

There are 150 known active cases in the Thunder Bay District.

So far in January, there have been 295 cases of COVID-19 announced, which is the highest of any month during the pandemic.