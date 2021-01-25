New COVID-19 cases at Thunder Bay District Jail, Valard work camp in Marathon

New cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Thunder Bay District Jail and a work camp in Marathon.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced five positive tests on Monday, which included two cases at the jail and one at the camp for Valard crews working on the East-West Tie transmission line project.

The other two are close contacts of existing cases.

Four of the cases are located in Thunder Bay and surrounding area, while one is in a district community.

It's the second straight day with five new cases, following a three-day period where there were 103 cases announced. More than half of those cases were at the jail and Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, which are both in outbreak.

There are 155 known active cases across the Thunder Bay District.

The health unit's COVID-19 dashboard shows two patients hospitalized, with one of those in the intensive care unit.