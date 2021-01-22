Thunder Bay District Health Unit managing growing COVID-19 outbreaks

There are 21 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Thunder Bay District, which includes increases at three ongoing outbreaks.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Friday, the third time in the last four days there had been at least 20 new cases in a single day.

Fourteen of the cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, four are in First Nations and three are in district communities.

Eleven of those cases are close contacts of existing cases, two had no known exposure to the virus, one is related to travel outside of northwestern Ontario and the source of exposure for one has yet to be determined.

There are five cases within current settings where outbreaks have been declared, including three cases at the Valard camp in Marathon for crews working on the East-West Tie transmission line project, two at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care facility in Thunder Bay, and one at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

The Friday case announcements come one day after a record-high 56 were reported, with 51 of those in Thunder Bay correctional facilities. Outbreaks had been declared at both the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, where 43 of those cases were reported, and the Thunder Bay District Jail, which accounted for eight.

Thunder Bay District medical officer of health Dr. Janet DeMille described the spread in those facilities as discouraging.

"They all need to be appropriately managed," DeMille said of confirmed cases and identified high-risk contacts in those facilities.

"Given the numbers in both facilities, and especially what we saw yesterday in the correctional [centre], when you have higher numbers of people involved and implicated that does pose an increased level of risk to the broader community."

DeMille said a broad round of testing was done at the correctional centre earlier this week, after a couple of inmates showed symptoms. She said the more dormitory setting of the facility likely contributed to the spread.

For the work camp outbreak, DeMille said many of the people who had been identified as likely being exposed were isolated, which has accounted for most of the cases.

"I think that outbreak is contained, for the most part, right now," DeMille said.

"We're still likely going to see some more cases, very aggressively managing it. It's impacted the work that's going on there with many people in isolation. We've asked them to implement some stronger measures in various areas before resuming full operations."