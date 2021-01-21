Over 50 new COVID-19 cases reported at Thunder Bay correctional facilities

Over 50 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported at two Thunder Bay correctional facilities.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced on Thursday that 43 new cases have been confirmed at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, along with eight at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

COVID-19 outbreaks had been declared at both facilities earlier this month.

Cases at the jail and correctional centre represent the vast majority of the total 56 cases announced.

There has been one more case at the Valard camp for crews working on the construction of the East-West Tie transmission line project in Marathon. There have also been two reported in First Nations communities.

For the four cases not related to outbreaks, three are close contacts of existing cases and the source of exposure for one remains pending.

There are 128 known active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay District.