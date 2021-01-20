5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay District

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District, including cases at two locations in outbreak.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Wednesday, with two at the Valard work camp for crews building the East-West tie transmission line project, and one at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

The other two are close contacts of existing cases.

Three of the cases are in district communities, while two are in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.

The health unit also announced that six previously announced cases have now been retracted due to an issue with the lab analysis. The individuals have been provided with further instructions, which includes retesting.

The health unit's COVID-19 dashboard shows two patients who are considered active cases are in hospital, a reduction of one from the previous day. One patient is in the intensive care unit.

There are 73 known active cases in the Thunder Bay District.