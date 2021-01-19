Thunder Bay District Health Unit announces 24 new COVID-19 cases

The second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day is being reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 24 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 11 of those at the Valard camp in Marathon for crews working on the construction of the East-West Tie transmission line project.

It's the fourth time there have been at least 20 cases reported in the Thunder Bay District on a single day, and the first since Dec. 23. The highest was 33 cases, which was announced on Nov. 29.





The 13 cases not related to the Valard outbreak are all located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.

The health unit said five of the other cases are at the Thunder Bay District Jail, along with two at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre. An outbreak was declared at both facilities earlier this month.

For the remaining cases, five are close contacts of existing cases and one is related to travel outside northwestern Ontario.

There are now 92 known active cases in the Thunder Bay District.

The health unit's COVID-19 dashboard shows three patients hospitalized, with one in the intensive care unit. Twenty-six people in the Thunder Bay District have died from COVID-19, with all but three of those having been residents at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home in Thunder Bay.